Salman, Shah Rukh's iconic 'Karan Arjun' to re-release on...

October 28, 2024  13:07
Bollywood fans are in for a major treat as the iconic 1995 film 'Karan Arjun', starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the legendary Amrish Puri.

The movie, which has achieved cult status over the years, will hit single screens and multiplexes across India and will also have a simultaneous international re-release.

Karan Arjun is one of Bollywood's most beloved movies, with its unique combination of action, drama, and the theme of reincarnation. Fans are excited to relive the magic of the film, especially on the big screen. The announcement was made by Salman Khan himself, who shared a brand-new teaser of the film.

In a 1-minute teaser that Salman posted, viewers get a nostalgic trip back to the movie's famous scenes.

The teaser was captioned, "Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge ...November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!" (Raakhi ji was right in the film when she said my Karan Arjun will return ... on November 22 in cinemas worldwide!).
