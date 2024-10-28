Prime Video announces 'Mirzapur: The Film'





Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for a release in 2026.





Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are set to return as Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.





Also back in the fray is Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi, who starred in a guest role in the third season of Mirzapur which premiered in July.





Stree star Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the Compounder in the series, will star in the film too.





Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Prime Video India, said Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today's era with its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline.





"We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive," Menghani said. -- PTI

