RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Police begins probe in Bandra terminus stampede

October 28, 2024  16:55
image
The railway police on Monday began its probe into the stampede at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus a day earlier, which left 10 passengers injured, including two seriously. 

 The stampede took place at 2:45am on Sunday when people tried to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express while it was entering platform number 1 from the yard. The train was scheduled to depart at 5:10am. 

The terminus was packed to the brim with thousands of passengers wanting to get to their natives places, mostly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for Diwali and Chhath festivals. "Our probe into the incident has begun," said railway police DCP Manoj Patil. Another official said there was presence of police and Railway Protection Force at the station at the time of the incident but the sheer number of passengers overwhelmed the arrangements in place.

 The two passengers with serious injuries have been identified as Indrajit Shahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Sheikh (18). Of the 10 injured persons, seven are hospitalised, while three took discharge against medical advice, also called DAMA in health parlance. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit Pawar reveals who actually split the family
LIVE! Ajit Pawar reveals who actually split the family

Modi-Xi 'Agreement': Nation Needs To Know
Modi-Xi 'Agreement': Nation Needs To Know

China does not have to give up what it took in 2020, it will never give up its claim to Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and other areas, and it has all the time now to plan its next surprise, points out Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data

The much-delayed decadal census exercise and the work to update the National Population Register (NPR) are likely to begin early 2025 and the data will be declared by 2026, thus changing future census cycles completely, official sources...

NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls
NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls

'There are differences over certain issues between the JD-U and BJP but we are in alliance and continuing.'

Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?
Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?

Rohit has managed just one half-century in his last eight innings in which he has tallied 104 runs.Kohli's freefall in Test cricket continues. He has fallen to spin three times in the first two Tests.Ashwin, usually, dominant at home,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances