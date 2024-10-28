Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah, claims Bishnoi gang threatened him





The Purnea MP shared with the media his two-page letter to Shah, copies of which have been marked to the chief minister of Bihar and other top officials in the state.





The letter, dated October 21, was made public on Monday when a section of the media also played an audio clip of the call from a purported aide of Bishnoi "made from a Dubai number".





Besides seeking upgradation of his 'security cover', Yadav also demanded 'police escort' at all functions he attends across Bihar, warning "if I get murdered, the blame shall fall upon the Centre as well as the state government".





Meanwhile, Purnea SP Kartikeya Sharma said, "We have come to know about the MP's charge through the media. We are looking into it, and also ensuring that arrangements are made for his safety in accordance with his ' plus' security cover".





Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, claimed that the caller was upset over his social media outbursts against Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. -- PTI

