RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah, claims Bishnoi gang threatened him

October 28, 2024  19:49
Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav/File image
Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav/File image
Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking enhanced security in view of a "threatening call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang". 

The Purnea MP shared with the media his two-page letter to Shah, copies of which have been marked to the chief minister of Bihar and other top officials in the state. 

The letter, dated October 21, was made public on Monday when a section of the media also played an audio clip of the call from a purported aide of Bishnoi "made from a Dubai number". 

Besides seeking upgradation of his 'security cover', Yadav also demanded 'police escort' at all functions he attends across Bihar, warning "if I get murdered, the blame shall fall upon the Centre as well as the state government". 

Meanwhile, Purnea SP Kartikeya Sharma said, "We have come to know about the MP's charge through the media. We are looking into it, and also ensuring that arrangements are made for his safety in accordance with his ' plus' security cover". 

Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, claimed that the caller was upset over his social media outbursts against Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 AI among 60 flights receive bomb threats today
LIVE! 21 AI among 60 flights receive bomb threats today

J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed
J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed

One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu, officials said.

Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips
Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips

This "Special Eleven Team" has been equipped with a dedicated control room, a senior officer said.

Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data

The much-delayed decadal census exercise and the work to update the National Population Register (NPR) are likely to begin early 2025 and the data will be declared by 2026, thus changing future census cycles completely, official sources...

Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?
Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?

If the BJP has to work as a junior partner of Vijay's TVK, then either the party will have to change the state leader, or the latter should change himself.Incidentally, ever since Vijay started talking politics and elections, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances