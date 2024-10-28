Nepal currency to feature areas disputed with India

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has entrusted a Chinese company to print 300 million copies of Nepali rupee 100-denomination banknotes featuring the revised political map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.



A cabinet meeting earlier in May this year had approved the design of to-be-printed 100-denomination banknotes. Chinese company China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation has been awarded the contract for printing the new banknotes, as per the letter of intent issued by the central bank, the NRB.



'This is to notify you that, it is our intention to award the contract for execution of the Procurement of the Designing, Printing, Supply and Delivery of 300 Million Pieces of Nepalese Rupees 100 Denomination Circulation Banknotes and Related Services (IFB No. NRB/CMD/ ICB/ G-03/080/81) to you as your bid price USD 8,996,592.00 (United States Dollars Eight Million Nine Hundred and Ninety-Six Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety-Two Only), as corrected and modified in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders is hereby selected as substantially responsive lowest evaluated bid,' the letter by Nepal Rastra Bank said.



On May 20, 2020, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulek, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment.



Notably, All the three contested, interconnected areas lying across western Tibet's Ngari region, have been fully under India's control over the past 60 years or so, with the people living in them being Indian citizens, paying taxes in India, and voting in the Indian elections.



Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The three disputed areas cover a total of about 370 sq km (140 square miles). -- ANI

