Mumbai cops book man over hoax bomb threat call to Delhi airport





The police suspect that the caller was the nephew of the woman, who used to live in Andheri.





The motive behind making the call is under investigation.





According to officials from Sahar police station, the FIR was registered on Friday after the caller cited the name of one Gouri Bharwani, a 60-year-old resident of Andheri (West), in the hoax call, officials said.





The caller had described the woman passenger as a "human bomb" carrying Rs 90 lakh to meet her boyfriend.





He claimed that the woman would continue her journey to Uzbekistan from Delhi.





The message triggered an immediate alert, prompting an extensive search by airport authorities and law enforcement, officials added.





Despite thorough investigations, no passenger matching the description was found on any flights.





Both Mumbai and Delhi airport authorities, alongside police, reviewed passenger lists but reported no findings related to the alleged human bomb, officials said. -- PTI

The Mumbai police booked a man who allegedly made a threatening call to the Delhi airport control room, falsely claiming that a woman passenger was travelling with a bomb on a Mumbai-Delhi flight, officials said on Monday.