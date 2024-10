A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by the aircraft manufacturing company Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 will be built at the TATA Aircraft Complex located inside the TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) campus.

PM Modi, his Spanish counterpart Sanchez inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara.