Modi, Spain PM to launch C-295 aircraft facility now

October 28, 2024  10:01
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez hold a roadshow in Vadodara The two leaders will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara today.

The two leaders will open the new facility - the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India - at the TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by the aircraft manufacturing company Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 will be built at the TATA Aircraft Complex.

Sanchez's flight landed at the Vadodara airport at around 1.30 am as he began his maiden official visit to India. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Tuesday before returning to Spain.

The 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility will have cultural shows en route. The two leaders will also visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

 They will have lunch at the palace before proceeding to their respective destinations, officials said. Sanchez will leave for Spain at around 12.30 am Wednesday, according to his schedule shared by the MEA.
