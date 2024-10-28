RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Markets rebound in early trade on buying in ICICI Bank

October 28, 2024  10:10
Equity markets rebounded in early trade on Monday, driven by buying in the stock of blue-chip ICICI Bank, firm trends in Asian peers and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors. The BSE Sensex jumped 462.45 points to 79,864.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 112.1 points to 24,292.90. 

 From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024. 

 State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the other big gainers from the pack. JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards.
