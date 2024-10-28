RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Malayalam director Ranjith booked for sexually assaulting man in Bengaluru

October 28, 2024  20:12
Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan (left)
Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan (left)
A case has been registered against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan on a complaint by a 31-year-old man, who alleged that he was sexually assaulted by him at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday. 

In the FIR, the complainant has claimed that he met the director in 2012 in Kozhikode when he had gone to meet actor Mammootty during the shoot of Bavuttiyude Namathil, a film written and produced by Balakrishnan. 

According to FIR, the complainant alleged that the director thereafter managed to get his phone number and invited him to the hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in December 2012 where he allegedly offered him alcohol and sexually assaulted him. 

"The complaint was initially filed at a police station in Kerala but the case was transferred to Bengaluru because the alleged incident of sexual assault occurred at a five-star hotel here and an FIR has now been registered," a senior police official said. 

"The incident allegedly took place in 2012 but the complainant came out now in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations by many artists in the Malayalam film industry which he claimed gave him the courage to register his complaint," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 AI among 60 flights receive bomb threats today
LIVE! 21 AI among 60 flights receive bomb threats today

J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed
J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed

One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu, officials said.

Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips
Tech team to examine Bahraich violence video clips

This "Special Eleven Team" has been equipped with a dedicated control room, a senior officer said.

Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data

The much-delayed decadal census exercise and the work to update the National Population Register (NPR) are likely to begin early 2025 and the data will be declared by 2026, thus changing future census cycles completely, official sources...

Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?
Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?

If the BJP has to work as a junior partner of Vijay's TVK, then either the party will have to change the state leader, or the latter should change himself.Incidentally, ever since Vijay started talking politics and elections, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances