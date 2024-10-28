Mahila Cong chief seeks action against Cong min over remarks against BJP MP





She said that the Congress governments in various states have made strict laws for crimes against women.





Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, on Sunday broke down while speaking about the derogatory remarks allegedly made by Ansari.





Ansari allegedly made the derogatory remark about Soren after filing his nomination papers on Thursday.





Asked about Ansari's remarks, Lamba told reporters, "Whether it is a person inside the party or outside, crime should be seen as crime. If you have said something verbally, caused physical harm, all kinds of laws have been made in the Congress government after the Nirbhaya incident."





"We never support this (comment). Whether it is Irfan Ansari, the woman belongs to any party, we condemn this (comment), oppose it, demand legal action on it," she said. -- PTI

