Mahila Cong chief seeks action against Cong min over remarks against BJP MP

October 28, 2024  17:53
Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba (right)/File image
Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba (right)/File image
Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on Monday condemned the alleged derogatory remarks by her party leader and Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari against BJP's Sita Soren and demanded legal action over the matter. 

She said that the Congress governments in various states have made strict laws for crimes against women. 

Soren, who is contesting from Jamtara assembly constituency against Ansari, on Sunday broke down while speaking about the derogatory remarks allegedly made by Ansari. 

Ansari allegedly made the derogatory remark about Soren after filing his nomination papers on Thursday. 

Asked about Ansari's remarks, Lamba told reporters, "Whether it is a person inside the party or outside, crime should be seen as crime. If you have said something verbally, caused physical harm, all kinds of laws have been made in the Congress government after the Nirbhaya incident." 

"We never support this (comment). Whether it is Irfan Ansari, the woman belongs to any party, we condemn this (comment), oppose it, demand legal action on it," she said. -- PTI
