RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: CM Shinde's income falls 50% between 2018-19 and 2023-24

October 28, 2024  21:30
image
The income of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2023-24 dipped by almost 50 percent when compared to 2018-19 as per the affidavit he filed on Monday during submission of nomination papers for Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane for the November 20 assembly polls. 

His income during the fiscal 2023-24 was Rs 34,81,135, down from Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19. 

The previous assembly polls in the state were held in 2019. 

However, the income of his wife has increased from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972, a rise of 59 percent, during this period. 

The CM has Rs 26,000 in cash, while this figure is Rs 2 lakh for his wife. 

Shinde and his wife have investments of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit. 

The CM's immovable assets, which include land and flats, are valued at Rs 13.38 crore, while the figure is Rs 15.08 crore for his wife. 

On the other hand, Shinde has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore. His wife's liabilities stand at Rs 9.99 crore. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang

Defence sources stated that the disengagement involves removing infrastructure and withdrawing troops from both sides. The process is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

LIVE! U'khand backs soldiers' rights on waqf property
LIVE! U'khand backs soldiers' rights on waqf property

Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede
Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing passengers crowding and jostling to board an unreserved express train at Bandra Terminus, which led to a stampede that left 10 persons injured.

Mahayuti govt conspired to shift C-295 facility: Cong
Mahayuti govt conspired to shift C-295 facility: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility inaugurated in Vadodara was earlier supposed to be set up in Nagpur and alleged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, the Centre and the...

'No One Trusts Adani In Dharavi'
'No One Trusts Adani In Dharavi'

'We have 70,000 forms filled which states that the people of Dharavi do not want Adani.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances