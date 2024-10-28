RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha CM holds roadshow ahead of filing nomination

October 28, 2024  13:01
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to file his nomination today from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency for the Maharashtra Election 2024. He held a road show and ahead of that his family applied tilak on his forehead and performed aarti. 

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that people seeing him as a Chief Minister is a solution, not a problem, adding that it does not mean that he will be becoming the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

 "In a lighter mode, I want to say that, when you gave me the introduction, you said that Devendra ji log aapko CM samjhte hai yeh logo ki samasya hai, I see it as a solution, not a problem. This doesn't mean I am saying that I am going to become the CM. Just want to say don't take it as a problem," Fadnavis said and laughed during the NDTV Marathi's election conclave.

 He further said that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce the candidate for the chief ministerial post, as Eknath Shinde is the incumbent Chief Minister.
