Dosanjh has been criticized for his recent visit to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurdwara days before his "Dil-luminati" concert. The actor-singer filmed inside the Gurudwara though photography is banned inside.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, at the latter's residence in Delhi. It's probably a social visit, but we'll keep you posted on more.