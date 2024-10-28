I know Baramati will elect me: Ajit Pawar





"Everyone has the right to contest. Whenever any candidate is fielded against me I take them as a strong candidate and campaign accordingly. This time too the people of Baramati will elect me and I have faith in them," said Ajit Pawar.





Notably, Ajit Pawar's nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.





Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.





Ajit Pawar split the NCP in June 2023.Speaking to ANI, when asked about contesting the election against his uncle, who has won this seat seven times, Yugendra Pawar said that he feels it is quite sad and quite unfortunate.

Ahead of filing nomination on Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati assembly seat Ajit Pawar held a roadshow and exuded confidence saying that the people of Baramati will give him a mandate this time as well.