Fire in moving train in Haryana, injuries reported

Fire in moving train in Haryana, injuries reportedOctober 28, 2024 23:54
A fire broke out in a moving train near Rohtak, Haryana on Monday evening following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger, officials said.
A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh.
The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police official said.
"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on phone from Bahadurgarh.
Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. -- PTI