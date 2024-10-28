Fire in moving train in Haryana, injuries reported





A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.





The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh.





The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police official said.





"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on phone from Bahadurgarh.





Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. -- PTI

