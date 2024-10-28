RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire in moving train in Haryana, injuries reported

October 28, 2024  23:54
A fire broke out in a moving train near Rohtak, Haryana on Monday evening following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger, officials said. 

A few passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident. 

The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh. 

The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police official said. 

"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on phone from Bahadurgarh. 

Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. -- PTI
