RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Don't burst crackers post 10 pm, BMC urges Mumbai

October 28, 2024  22:41
File image
File image
With the city witnessing moderate pollution levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday appealed to citizens to limit the bursting of firecrackers till 10 pm during Diwali. 

The civic body urged Mumbaikars to observe festivities in an eco-friendly manner by bursting less air and noise-polluting crackers. 

"The BMC urges all citizens to respond positively to this appeal, making Diwali a safe, joyful, and eco-friendly celebration for everyone," the release said. 

The Air Quality Index in the financial capital was "moderate' at 81 on Monday evening. The BMC, in the release, said the safety of children must be a priority, while loud fireworks should be avoided, keeping senior citizens and heart patients in mind. 

Crackers must be burst in open areas, not in narrow lanes or crowded places, it said, adding that water and sand must be kept handy for safety. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang
80-90% disengagement done in Demchok, Depsang

Defence sources stated that the disengagement involves removing infrastructure and withdrawing troops from both sides. The process is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

LIVE! U'khand backs soldiers' rights on waqf property
LIVE! U'khand backs soldiers' rights on waqf property

Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede
Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing passengers crowding and jostling to board an unreserved express train at Bandra Terminus, which led to a stampede that left 10 persons injured.

Mahayuti govt conspired to shift C-295 facility: Cong
Mahayuti govt conspired to shift C-295 facility: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility inaugurated in Vadodara was earlier supposed to be set up in Nagpur and alleged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, the Centre and the...

'No One Trusts Adani In Dharavi'
'No One Trusts Adani In Dharavi'

'We have 70,000 forms filled which states that the people of Dharavi do not want Adani.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances