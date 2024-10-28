Don't burst crackers post 10 pm, BMC urges Mumbai





The civic body urged Mumbaikars to observe festivities in an eco-friendly manner by bursting less air and noise-polluting crackers.





"The BMC urges all citizens to respond positively to this appeal, making Diwali a safe, joyful, and eco-friendly celebration for everyone," the release said.





The Air Quality Index in the financial capital was "moderate' at 81 on Monday evening. The BMC, in the release, said the safety of children must be a priority, while loud fireworks should be avoided, keeping senior citizens and heart patients in mind.





Crackers must be burst in open areas, not in narrow lanes or crowded places, it said, adding that water and sand must be kept handy for safety. -- PTI

With the city witnessing moderate pollution levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday appealed to citizens to limit the bursting of firecrackers till 10 pm during Diwali.