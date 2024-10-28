RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Army dog killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

October 28, 2024  22:32
File image
An Army dog laid down its life after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Monday, the force said. 

The courage, loyalty and dedication of the canine -- Phantom -- will never be forgotten, it added. 

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero -- a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom." 

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries," it added. 

In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and warlike stores have been recovered, it further said. -- PTI
