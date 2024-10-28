Army dog killed in Jammu anti-terror operation





The courage, loyalty and dedication of the canine -- Phantom -- will never be forgotten, it added.





The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero -- a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom."





"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries," it added.





In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised and warlike stores have been recovered, it further said. -- PTI

An Army dog laid down its life after being hit by a bullet from terrorists during an encounter in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Monday, the force said.