Ajit Pawar reveals who actually split the family





Pawar alleged that the NCP patron Sharad Pawar had created a split in the family and fielded a candidate against him.





"I previously admitted to making a mistake, but it seems like others are now making errors too. My family and I had agreed to file the form in Baramati first, but that didn't happen. Despite the challenges, we managed to improve the situation. My mother has been very supportive, and she even advised that they should not nominate anyone against Ajit Pawar. However, I was told that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) instructed someone to file a nomination against me.... Saheb created the split within the family. ... I just want to say that politics should not be brought to such a low level, because it took the generations to be united and it doesn't take a single moment to break the family..," he said.





He further said that Baramati had seen significant development yet people had the right to question him on the subject.





"Some people questions development work done in Baramati, this doesn't mean development by making roads and even building schools does not mean development. I need to understand what is development what should be done so that we can say this development, ... I understand you have a right to speak ......but, what you talk it is not understandable..." he said.

After filing the nomination on Monday from Baramati assembly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar got emotional while adressing a rally.