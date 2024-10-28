RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Air India's Delhi-Colombo flight gets hoax bomb threat

October 28, 2024  23:07
File image
File image
An Air India plane coming from Delhi made an emergency landing at the international airport here on Monday following a bomb threat, that later turned out to be a hoax, according to officials. 

The aircraft, operating the flight AI 281, had 108 passengers and eight crew members. 

The officials said the plane made an emergency landing due to the bomb threat. 

The fire brigade and the medical crews alongside bomb disposal squads were present at the time of landing, they added. 
