13-year-old girl raped in Navi Mumbai orphanage; four booked





Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Khandeshwar police station under Sections 64 (rape) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.





The accused include personnel of the orphanage, including a woman caretaker who did not report the abuse that took place between July and September, he said.





As per the first information report, one of the accused entered the girl's quarters through the window and raped her in July, while another man similarly assaulted her last month.





One of the men touched the girl inappropriately. The woman caretaker knew about the abuse but did not report it to the police, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case. -- PTI

