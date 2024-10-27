RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sena-UBT declares candidates for 2 disputed seats

October 27, 2024  09:01
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday named Haroon Khan and Sanjay Bhalerao as its candidates for Versova and Ghatkopar West seats where Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar had also staked claims for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also fielded Vinod Ghosalkar, father of Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead in February, from Dahisar constituency, and Bhairulal Jain from Malabar Hill.

Sitting MLA Rutuja Latke has been renominated from Andheri East.

Pravin Morazkar is the Sena-UBT nominee from Kurla.

Mumbai has a total of 36 assembly segments.

The Sena-UBT is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.   -- PTI
