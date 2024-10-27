Salman should apologise to Bishnoi community: Tikait





Tikait, who was here to take part in a farmers' "Mahapanchayat", said this while replying to a reporter's question on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.





"If any dispute ends by apologising to the Bishnoi community, then what is wrong in it? If a mistake has been made knowingly or unknowingly, then what does Salman Khan lose in apologising?" the farmer leader asked.





He also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government, which had promised free electricity to farmers, has started installing meters in their fields.





"We do not know how free electricity will come from the meters," he said while talking to reporters after the "Kisan Mahapanchayat" held at Mundera in Prayagraj. -- PTI

