Salman Khan to perform at 'Da-bangg The Tour-Reloaded' in Dubai

October 27, 2024  13:32
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is set to perform at the Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded in Dubai on December 7. 

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event. 

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, shared the announcement on his official X page. 

"DUBAI get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED on 7th December 2024 #SonakshiSinha @Asli_Jacqueline @DishPatani @tamannaahspeaks @PDdancing @ManishPaul03 @WhoSunilGrover @GillAastha @patel_jordy @theJAEvents @SohailKhan #AdilJagmagia #SohailKhanEntertainment," Khan wrote on the microblogging site. 

According to the poster shared by the actor, the event is billed as "4+ hours of non-stop dance, music, fun, laughter & party." 

It will be held at the Dubai Harbour. -- PTI
