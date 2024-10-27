RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


President Biden to celebrate Diwali with Indian Americans at White House

October 27, 2024  22:39
President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House Monday evening along with a large number of Indian Americans from across the country. 

Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks, the White House said. 

After this he would deliver remarks before a gathering of Indian Americans, for whom he is hosting a reception. 

This would be President Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election. 

Among the President's introductions will be a video message from Sunita Suni Williams, a decorated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain. 

She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station, where she took over as Commander in September, the White House said. 

Suni is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe. She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural itemsincluding samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gitawith her to space in celebration of her heritage, it said. -- PTI
