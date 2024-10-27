RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PM to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29

October 27, 2024  14:38
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
The health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of their income status under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is likely to be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, an official source said. 

The U-WIN portal developed for maintaining an electronic registry of routine immunisations, which is currently operational on a pilot basis, will also be launched by the prime minister on the same day. 

Besides the two, some other projects will also be launched on Tuesday, the source said. 

The U-Win platform, which is a replication of the COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN, has been developed to keep a permanent digital record of vaccination of pregnant women as well as children from birth up to the age of 17 under the Universal Immunization Programme. 

"The PM is likely to launch the expanded scheme under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for those aged 70 years and above. It will benefit an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households," the source said. -- PTI
LIVE! PM to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29

