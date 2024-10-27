RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Peace can be established in WB only when: Shah

October 27, 2024  14:16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said peace can be established in West Bengal only when cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh stops. 

He claimed that illegal immigration from the neighbouring country will be stopped if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in 2026. 

Addressing the inauguration of a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at Petrapole land port along the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal, he slammed the TMC government over the issue of corruption and exhorted the people of the state to bring in political change in 2026. 

In establishing peace in the region, land ports play an important role. 

"When there is no scope for the legal movement of people across the border, illegal modes of movement arise, which impacts the peace of the country. I urge the people of Bengal to bring in change in 2026, and we will stop infiltration, and peace will come," he said. -- PTI
Peace can be established in WB only when: Shah
