Marathon to affect central Delhi traffic on Tuesday





According to the advisory, around 7,700 people will take part in the 'Run for Unity', which will begin from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.





Motorists are hereby informed that as a part of the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from gate number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 am, the advisory stated.





Approximately 7,700 participants will take part in the event.





They will reach the venue by bus and car.





Therefore, traffic will be restricted towards India Gate, C-Hexagon from 6:45 am till the completion of the function, it said.





The route will start from gate number 1, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, C-Hexagon, opposite Shahjahan Road and at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue, the advisory said. -- PTI

Traffic will be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday as a marathon will be flagged off on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an advisory said.