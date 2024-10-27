RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maoist injured in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh, hospitalised

October 27, 2024  20:17
File image
A Maoist was injured in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official Bijapur said.

A gunfight broke out in the forest of Kummameta village under the Bhairamgarh police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard of the state police was out on an anti-Maoist exercise, he said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Matwada LOS (local organisation squad) commander Anil Punem and 10-12 armed cadres in the forest of Matwada in the area, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, a Maoist, identified as Rakesh Kumar Oyam, was found injured at the encounter site, he said.

The wounded cadre was taken to the Bijapur district hospital where he was given preliminary treatment and later shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the state's tribal-dominated Bastar region, he said. -- PTI
