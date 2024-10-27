RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man, son arrested for opening fire on police in Bihar's Nalanda

October 27, 2024  22:28
image
A man and his son fired at police personnel in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, an official said. 

However, none were injured in the firing and the father and son were arrested by the police, the official said. 

The accused have been identified as Birbal Shaw and his son Shiv Shankar Kumar. According to a statement issued by the police, "The incident took place at around 11 am in the Rahui area when Birbal Shaw and Shiv Shankar Kumar had a fight with their neighbours -Santosh Kumar and his mother Sushila Devi - over some trivial issue. The police got a call that the father-son duo were beating Santosh Kumar and his mother." 

The father-son duo were also firing in the air to intimidate the locals. Police personnel took the injured Shushila Devi. 

"Despite repeated requests to surrender they opened fire at police. However, the cops escaped unhurt. Later, the father-son duo were arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said the statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali
LIVE! Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali

Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET
Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET

In his maiden public speech eight months after announcing the launch of TVK, Vijay said the late veterans MG Ramachandran and NT Ramarao were ridiculed as mere cinema actors when they made their political plunge "but they continue to...

Apologise to Bishnois: Tikait to Salman amid threat
Apologise to Bishnois: Tikait to Salman amid threat

"If any dispute ends by apologising to the Bishnoi community, then what is wrong in it? If a mistake has been made knowingly or unknowingly, then what does Salman Khan lose in apologising?" the farmer leader asked.

How long will Haryana rout haunt Congress?
How long will Haryana rout haunt Congress?

Even as parleys continue in both states, the grand old party is expected to contest less than 110 seats in the November 20 polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks
50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances