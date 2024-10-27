Man, son arrested for opening fire on police in Bihar's Nalanda





However, none were injured in the firing and the father and son were arrested by the police, the official said.





The accused have been identified as Birbal Shaw and his son Shiv Shankar Kumar. According to a statement issued by the police, "The incident took place at around 11 am in the Rahui area when Birbal Shaw and Shiv Shankar Kumar had a fight with their neighbours -Santosh Kumar and his mother Sushila Devi - over some trivial issue. The police got a call that the father-son duo were beating Santosh Kumar and his mother."





The father-son duo were also firing in the air to intimidate the locals. Police personnel took the injured Shushila Devi.





"Despite repeated requests to surrender they opened fire at police. However, the cops escaped unhurt. Later, the father-son duo were arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said the statement. -- PTI

A man and his son fired at police personnel in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, an official said.