Maha polls: It's Shinde Sena vs Uddhav Sena in Worli





Deora, a former Congress leader and Union minister of state, joined the Sena before the Lok Sabha polls this year and was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.





Shinde's decision to pit Deora against incumbent MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will make Worli a high-voltage contest.





The Shiv Sena on Sunday announced its candidates for 20 seats. It also fielded BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane from the Kudal constituency.





His younger brother and sitting MLA Nitesh Rane has been renominated by the BJP from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district.





The party has picked Member of Legislative Council and former MP Bhawana Gawali from Risod in Washim district, while another MLC, Amshya Padvi, will contest on a Sena ticket from the Akkalkuva constituency in Dhule district. -- PTI

