In rare departure from DMK traditions, Udhayanidhi extends Diwali greetings





The BJP has been targeting the DMK for not wishing people on Hindu festivals, including Deepavali and Vinayaka Chathurthi.





DMK leaders including its late president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi have not greeted people on Deepavali, in line with their rationalistic beliefs.





However, at a party event in Chennai on Saturday, while extending his greetings to supporters for the party's platinum jubilee celebrations, Udhayanidhi also greeted people for "Deepa oli thirunaal" much to the surprise of many.





"I extend my greetings on our (DMK) platinum jubilee celebrations; Deepa oli thirunaal greetings to those having belief and celebrating it," he said. -- PTI

