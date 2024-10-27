RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


In rare departure from DMK traditions, Udhayanidhi extends Diwali greetings

October 27, 2024  15:14
Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
In a rare departure from the DMK's traditions, party leader and Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended his Deepavali greetings to those "who have faith," remarks that drew sarcastic response from opposition BJP. 

The BJP has been targeting the DMK for not wishing people on Hindu festivals, including Deepavali and Vinayaka Chathurthi. 

DMK leaders including its late president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi have not greeted people on Deepavali, in line with their rationalistic beliefs. 

However, at a party event in Chennai on Saturday, while extending his greetings to supporters for the party's platinum jubilee celebrations, Udhayanidhi also greeted people for "Deepa oli thirunaal" much to the surprise of many. 

"I extend my greetings on our (DMK) platinum jubilee celebrations; Deepa oli thirunaal greetings to those having belief and celebrating it," he said. -- PTI
