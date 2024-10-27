RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


In maiden public speech, Vijay targets DMK, NEET

October 27, 2024  20:51
TVK leader and top Tamil actor Vijay addresses his maiden public rally in TN/ANI Photo
Forces dividing the country on various lines and corrupt entities are his party's enemies, TVK leader and top Tamil actor Vijay said in Villupuram on Sunday, and announced his party has been based on secular social justice ideologies with leaders like EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj as its guiding lights. 

The latest entrant to Tamil Nadu politics, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay took an apparent dig at the DMK and its first family, saying its leaders were calling the "anti-people government as Dravida model government." 

The Dravida model government is a reference to DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's oft-repeated statement that such a model of governance was an inclusive one ensuring the well-being of all sections of Tamil society. 

In his maiden public speech eight months after announcing the launch of TVK, Vijay said the late veterans MG Ramachandran and NT Ramarao where ridiculed as mere cinema actors when they made their political plunge "but they continue to remain in the hearts of the people" of the respective states, ie, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

"Some here have been painting anyone entering politics with a particular colour, fooling people but they will be doing underground dealings, make noises during election and always talk about fascism. And create majority-minority fears among people who are united," he said, addressing the well-attended state public conference at Vikravandi in this district. -- PTI
