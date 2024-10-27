RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hotels in Tirupati receive hoax bomb threats, police conduct search

October 27, 2024  19:09
A view of the Tirupati Balaji temple/ANI Photo
About half a dozen hotels in Tirupati town received hoax bomb email threats in the past three days, police said on Sunday. 

As soon as the police received such complaints, the specific hotel was evacuated and searches conducted by bomb disposal squads.

"We reacted swiftly when we received complaints and our teams conducted thorough checks. But they (fake email threats) turned out to be fake. We are booking cases and investigations into these are going on," L Subbarayudu, superintendent of police Tirupati said on Sunday. -- PTI
