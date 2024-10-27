Hotels in Lucknow get bomb threats





The email threatened that explosions would take place if a ransom demand of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) is not met.





"Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want USD 55,000, or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spill everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs will detonate them," read the threat email, a copy of which is with PTI.





Brajesh Kumar, a manager of one of the hotels, told PTI Videos, "We received the threat mail in the morning. As a precaution we reported the matter to the local police station and a team has come to look into the matter."





"We already have systems to scan all the guests and their luggage. Even then, as a precaution we are helping the police to scan the hotel," he added.





Senior police officials could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts.





Authorities have been grappling with a number of hoax bomb threats targeting Indian airlines during the last fortnight. -- PTI

