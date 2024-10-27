RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hotels in Lucknow get bomb threats

October 27, 2024  18:23
File image
File image
At least 10 major hotels in the Uttar Pradesh capital received bomb threats via email on Sunday. 

The email threatened that explosions would take place if a ransom demand of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) is not met. 

"Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want USD 55,000, or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spill everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs will detonate them," read the threat email, a copy of which is with PTI. 

Brajesh Kumar, a manager of one of the hotels, told PTI Videos, "We received the threat mail in the morning. As a precaution we reported the matter to the local police station and a team has come to look into the matter." 

"We already have systems to scan all the guests and their luggage. Even then, as a precaution we are helping the police to scan the hotel," he added. 

Senior police officials could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts. 

Authorities have been grappling with a number of hoax bomb threats targeting Indian airlines during the last fortnight. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026
LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026

50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks
50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the breakthrough agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) does not mean that issues between the two countries have been resolved, however, the...

Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?
Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?

The attack, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a local doctor and two labourers from Bihar, has raised concerns about the unreported trend of local youths joining terrorist groups in Kashmir during this period.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty 'still stands at zero,' he told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances