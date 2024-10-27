Former MP Shahabuddin's wife, son join RJD





RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar's former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the mother-son duo into the party fold.





Hena Sahab had previously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Siwan as an independent candidate.





Later in the day, speaking to reporters, Lalu Yadav said, "It's good. We welcome him."





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters that the re-joining of the mother-son duo will strengthen the party in Siwan district.





"Today in the presence of RJD's chief (Lalu Yadav), our strong leader Hena Sahab has re-joined the party. Her son Osama has also joined the party. Many supporters have also taken the party membership. I believe that this will strengthen the party in Siwan as well as in the whole of Bihar. Through this medium, we will work to spread our ideology of secularism to the people."





Mohammad Shahabuddin served as the Siwan MP from 1996 to 2004. Known for his dominance in Siwan, he died in 2021 from COVID-19 infection while serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail for a double murder.





Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "It is a good thing, whoever wants to join should join... This shows what they (RJD) are doing, who all are they bringing and blaming us but they are the ones doing the work."





The development came ahead of the by-polls in the state. The bypolls in Bihar will be held in Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj and Belaganj.





The bypolls are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.





The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025. (ANI)

Wife and son of late former MP Shahabuddin, Hena Sahab and Osama, on Sunday joined Rashtriya Janata Dal.