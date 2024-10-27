Five killed after car plunges into valley in Himachal's Mandi





The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, when the group was returning from a wedding ceremony.





One of the deceased was identified to be a 16-year-old, whereas the other four people were reportedly between 20-25 years old, according to Mandi superintendent of police, Sakshi Verma. -- ANI

Five people, including a 16-year-old, died after a car fell into a ravine in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the police confirmed on Sunday.