Five killed after car plunges into valley in Himachal's Mandi

October 27, 2024  16:25
image
Five people, including a 16-year-old, died after a car fell into a ravine in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the police confirmed on Sunday.  

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night, when the group was returning from a wedding ceremony.  

One of the deceased was identified to be a 16-year-old, whereas the other four people were reportedly between 20-25 years old, according to Mandi superintendent of police, Sakshi Verma. -- ANI                        
