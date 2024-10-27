RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul

October 27, 2024  13:10
Five persons were killed and 12 injured in separate accidents involving heavy vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, the police said on Sunday. 

Two persons died, and 12 sustained injuries when a tractor-tractor transporting them overturned near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road around 7 am on Sunday, an official said. 

Additional superintendent of police Kamla Joshi said the victims were labourers returning home to their village from Betul railway station in a tractor-trolley. 

The vehicle overturned, killing two of them, she said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital. 

The official said the labourers had travelled to Betul from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, where they had gone to work in a factory a month ago. 

Collector Narendra Raghuvanshi said there were 21 persons on the tractor-trolley, all residents of Bakud and Dulara villages in Ghoradongri tehsil, who returned from Kanyakumari for the festive season. -- PTI
