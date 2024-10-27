Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul





Two persons died, and 12 sustained injuries when a tractor-tractor transporting them overturned near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road around 7 am on Sunday, an official said.





Additional superintendent of police Kamla Joshi said the victims were labourers returning home to their village from Betul railway station in a tractor-trolley.





The vehicle overturned, killing two of them, she said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital.





The official said the labourers had travelled to Betul from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, where they had gone to work in a factory a month ago.





Collector Narendra Raghuvanshi said there were 21 persons on the tractor-trolley, all residents of Bakud and Dulara villages in Ghoradongri tehsil, who returned from Kanyakumari for the festive season. -- PTI

Five persons were killed and 12 injured in separate accidents involving heavy vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, the police said on Sunday.