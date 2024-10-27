Delhi pollution worsens, people say it 'feels suffocating'

The air quality deteriorated in the national capital on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 352, in the 'very poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).





This is worse than the average AQI recorded at 255 on Saturday, categorised as 'poor'.





Moreover, AQI in Anand Vihar area crossed the 400 mark, being recorded as 405 at 7 am, categorised as 'severe', worse than the AQI of 367 recorded on Saturday.





AQI at the Akshardham Temple deteriorated 261, whereas IGI airport recorded an AQI of 324, both categorised as 'very poor'.





A layer of thick smog enveloped certain parts of the city.





Himanshu, a visitor to the national capital said that the increasing pollution feels 'suffocating'.





"It feels suffocating due to pollution...The govt should look into what can be done to reduce pollution," he told ANI.