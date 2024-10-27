RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi HC transfers over 200 judicial officers in subordinate courts

October 27, 2024  17:25
The Delhi high court has transferred several judicial officers in its subordinate courts within the national capital, including the judge hearing the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police in a minor wrestler's sexual harassment case against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Besides identifying new postings for 233 judicial officers in Delhi Judicial Services, the high court also issued a separate notification for the posting of 23 judicial officers in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. 

The registrar general of the high court issued the list of transfers on Friday with immediate effect. 

Special judge (POCSO) Chhavi Kapoor of the Patiala House court, who was hearing the matter against Brij Bhushan Singh, has been transferred to the Rouse Avenue court as a special judge. -- PTI
