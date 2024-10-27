Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' due to calm winds





Some areas in the national capital recorded 'severe' pollution levels. Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index was recorded at 355 at 4 pm as against 255 on Saturday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.





Data from 37 of the city's 40 monitoring stations was shared by the CPCB.





It showed that three stations -- Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri -- recorded 'severe' air quality.





The air quality was also 'very poor' in Delhi's neighbouring areas like Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida and 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurugram.





According to the India Meteorological Department, wind speed in the city was recorded at 0 kmph. -- PTI

After a two-day gap, Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' again on Sunday as calm winds prevented dispersion of pollutants.