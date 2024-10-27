RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bengal CPM suspends ex-MLA over misbehaviour with woman scribe

October 27, 2024  21:52
The CPI-M on Sunday suspended former MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya from party membership following an allegation by a woman journalist that he had misbehaved with her. 

The journalist claimed that he had made improper advances and touched her when she went to interview him at his residence in Kolkata. 

The allegation was denied by Bhattacharya, who claimed that she had come to interview her earlier also on several occasions. 

The CPI-M state committee, in a press statement, said that the party views any such allegation with seriousness. 

Stating that the allegation has affected the party's image among the people, the CPI-M said that Bhattacharya has been "suspended" from the party's membership. 

"The complaint of the woman journalist has been sent to the party's internal complaint committee. Future steps will be taken on the basis of its recommendations," the statement said. -- PTI
