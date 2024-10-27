RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali

October 27, 2024  22:24
Devotees visit Ayodhya Ram temple themed Durga Puja pandal at Old Vidhan Sabha Dhurwa ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Ranchi on Sunday./ANI Photo
Devotees visit Ayodhya Ram temple themed Durga Puja pandal at Old Vidhan Sabha Dhurwa ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Ranchi on Sunday./ANI Photo
The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to host its eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, with grand and "environmentally conscious" preparations underway for the first Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. 

The Uttar Pradesh government said it aims to create a new world record by lighting 25 to 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River, while special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple. 

These lamps are designed to prevent stains and soot from affecting the temple's structure and will remain lit for extended periods. 

The government said environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav. 

Special wax lamps will be used to minimise carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage. 

The Ram temple complex, which will be adorned by special floral decoration, has been divided into various sections for decoration, with each section assigned specific responsibilities, the government said in a statement. 

The overall supervision of lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning have been entrusted to Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre. 

The temple trust aims to make Ayodhya not just a centre of religion and faith this Diwali, but also a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness, the release said. 

To ensure the Deepotsav's grandeur leaves a lasting impression, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' from October 29 to November 1 until midnight, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali
LIVE! Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for first Diwali

Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET
Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET

In his maiden public speech eight months after announcing the launch of TVK, Vijay said the late veterans MG Ramachandran and NT Ramarao were ridiculed as mere cinema actors when they made their political plunge "but they continue to...

Apologise to Bishnois: Tikait to Salman amid threat
Apologise to Bishnois: Tikait to Salman amid threat

"If any dispute ends by apologising to the Bishnoi community, then what is wrong in it? If a mistake has been made knowingly or unknowingly, then what does Salman Khan lose in apologising?" the farmer leader asked.

How long will Haryana rout haunt Congress?
How long will Haryana rout haunt Congress?

Even as parleys continue in both states, the grand old party is expected to contest less than 110 seats in the November 20 polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks
50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances