Akasha Air flight inspected at Gorakhpur airport after bomb threat

During a thorough inspection at the Gorakhpur airport, no suspicious item was found, Gorakhpur Airport director RK Parasher said.





The flight landed in Gorakhpur at 1:33 pm and the door opened at 1:50 pm.





The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers and three infants.





The inspection of the aircraft and the passengers continued till 2:42 pm and the flight took off at 3:43 pm for Delhi, Parasher said.





Ahead of the plane's arrival, the airport saw a high-security response, with the police, Indian Air Force, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, fire brigade, and medical teams arriving on the site.





Senior officials also rushed to the scene to manage the situation, he said.





Passengers were safely evacuated, and a thorough inspection of the aircraft was conducted, revealing no suspicious items.





Following the all-clear, the flight continued its journey to Delhi. -- PTI

A bomb threat on Sunday was reported on an Akasa Air flight, enroute from Bengaluru to Delhi via Gorakhpur, which was found hoax after inspection.