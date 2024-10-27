RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AI Express plans to start flights to Bangkok, Phuket

October 27, 2024  16:41
File image
File image
Air India Express plans to start flights to Bangkok and Phuket in the coming months as the Tata Group-owned airline expands its network. 

Currently, the carrier flies to 14 international cities, mostly in the Middle East, and 35 domestic destinations. 

It has a fleet of 90 aircraft and operates more than 400 flights daily. 

A senior official told PTI that the airline will be expanding its operations and plans to start services to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. 

The airline is expanding its network and this week announced that it will start flights to Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from December 1. 

It has services to 14 overseas destinations -- Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Ras al-Khaimah, Riyadh, Al Ain, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Muscat, Salalah, Sharjah and Singapore. 

Another official in the know said the carrier is focused on expanding its presence in the leisure travel segment and continuing to strengthen routes mainly catering to the expat community. -- PTI
