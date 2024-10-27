RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

After Bandra stampede, CR imposes platform ticket sale curbs

October 27, 2024  18:47
image
Central Railway on Sunday imposed a temporary restriction on sale of platform tickets at major stations to reduce festival crowding, the move coming hours after nine people were injured at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus while trying to board a train to Gorakhapur in Uttar Pradesh. 

Nine persons were injured at 2:45am while trying to enter the unreserved Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express when it was entering platform number 1 from the yard ahead of its scheduled departure at 5:10am. 

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. 

In a release issued during the day, CR said the platform ticket sale restrictions will be in force in Chhatrapati Shivjai Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Nagpur stations with immediate effect. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026
LIVE! First C-295 aircraft to roll out of Guj facility in 2026

50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks
50 flights get bomb threats today; 375 flights in 2 wks

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the breakthrough agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) does not mean that issues between the two countries have been resolved, however, the...

Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?
Is J-K tunnel site attack due to intelligence failure?

The attack, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a local doctor and two labourers from Bihar, has raised concerns about the unreported trend of local youths joining terrorist groups in Kashmir during this period.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty 'still stands at zero,' he told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances