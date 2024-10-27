RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

50 flights get bomb threats on Sunday

October 27, 2024  16:45
image
At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources. 

In 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. 

Most of the threats were issued through social media. 

Akasa Air on Sunday said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations. 

The sources in the know said IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights. 

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 24 hurt in suspected terror attack in Israel
LIVE! 24 hurt in suspected terror attack in Israel

Modi to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29
Modi to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29

Be it poor, middle class, upper middle class or rich, every individual who is 70 years and above is eligible for getting Ayushman card and will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empanelled hospitals once the...

'No response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if ....'
'No response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if ....'

"We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response," Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai.

'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'
'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'

India first raised the presence of organised crime in Canada but the issue was ignored because of a permissive atmosphere for a long time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, rejecting the targeting of its high...

9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station
9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station

Nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances