RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

24 hurt in suspected terror attack in Israel

October 27, 2024  16:11
File image
File image
At least 24 people were injured when a truck struck a bus in the area of Glilot north of Tel Aviv in a suspected terror attack on Sunday morning. 

Numerous victims are still trapped beneath the truck.  

An initial investigation indicates that the bus arrived at a stop by an army base to drop off passengers when it was hit by the truck. 

Police sources said the truck driver--a resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Qalansawe--was shot and killed by a civilian at the scene after exiting the vehicle while reportedly holding a knife.  

Many of the victims were said to be elderly retirees on their way to a nearby museum.  

Magen David Adom responders said they were providing medical treatment and transported 10 injured individuals to the Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals in Tel Aviv. 

Two were in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and four in mild condition. -- ANI/TPS                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 24 hurt in suspected terror attack in Israel
LIVE! 24 hurt in suspected terror attack in Israel

Modi to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29
Modi to launch health cover for 70+ seniors on Oct 29

Be it poor, middle class, upper middle class or rich, every individual who is 70 years and above is eligible for getting Ayushman card and will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empanelled hospitals once the...

'No response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if ....'
'No response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if ....'

"We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response," Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai.

'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'
'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'

India first raised the presence of organised crime in Canada but the issue was ignored because of a permissive atmosphere for a long time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, rejecting the targeting of its high...

9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station
9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station

Nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances