RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman claims sighting leopard at Bhubaneswar airport

October 26, 2024  16:08
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Personnel of the Odisha forest department on Saturday launched a search operation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, after a woman claimed to have spotted a leopard near the dump yard area, officials said.

The forest department sleuths along with the local police scanned the area carrying nets and other equipment, but could not find any trace of the leopard, they said.

Earlier in the morning, the woman, a worker at the dump yard, claimed to have spotted a leopard there, a forest official said.

However, only pug marks of jackal were found during the search operation of the high-security airport premises, 'but there was no sign of any leopard', he said.

In 2019, officials of the department had caught a leopard from the Bhubaneswar airport premises and released the animal in nearby Chandaka forest.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Santner spins New Zealand to historic win
2nd Test: Santner spins New Zealand to historic win

LIVE! Woman 'sees' leopard at Bhubaneswar airport
LIVE! Woman 'sees' leopard at Bhubaneswar airport

Coldplay, Diljit tickets: ED lodges PMLA case
Coldplay, Diljit tickets: ED lodges PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering case to probe 'black marketing' of tickets for two 'highly anticipated' music concerts by British...

Siddique murder: 1 more involved in conspiracy held
Siddique murder: 1 more involved in conspiracy held

A man was arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

US deports Indians staying illegally
US deports Indians staying illegally

The United States hired a chartered flight to deport Indian nationals who were staying in the country illegally, the Department of Homeland Security has said, noting that this has been done in cooperation with the Indian government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances