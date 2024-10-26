RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Will try to reunite Uddhav, Raj if given a chance, says MNS leader

October 26, 2024  00:44
Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Raj Thackeray /File mage
Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Raj Thackeray /File mage
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Friday said if he gets an opportunity, he will try to bring estranged Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj together. 

Nandgaonkar was talking to reporters after filing his nomination as candidate of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS from Shivadi assembly seat in Mumbai. 

To the question whether he will make efforts to bring the Thackeray cousins together, he said, "I had done it before, and will do it in the future if I get a chance." Although he is an MNS "sainik" (solider), he is also a "sainik" of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said. Nandgaonkar became famous in the 1990s as a giant-killer after defeating Chhagan Bhujbal who had quit the undivided Shiv Sena to join the Congress. He himself left the Shiv Sena a decade later when Raj Thackeray fell out with Uddhav Thackeray and quit the party. The MNS has so far declared candidates for more than 50 out of the 288 seats. Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MVA final seat-sharing deal by today evening: Cong
LIVE! MVA final seat-sharing deal by today evening: Cong

Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29
Troops disengagement at Demchok, Depsang by Oct 29

Disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has started at two friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains in the Eastern Ladakh sector, defence officials said.

More than 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday
More than 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday

The sources in the know said around 7 flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet got the threats while 6 flights of Air India received the threats.

Recalled envoy cautions students going to Canada
Recalled envoy cautions students going to Canada

Indians hoping to study in Canada should think twice because many students have ended up in substandard colleges with no job prospects despite spending lakhs of rupees, resulting in depression and suicide, India's top envoy there says.

Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour
Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour

Pace spearhead Harshit Rana received a well-deserved maiden call-up, following his impressive performances.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances