Will try to reunite Uddhav, Raj if given a chance, says MNS leader





Nandgaonkar was talking to reporters after filing his nomination as candidate of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS from Shivadi assembly seat in Mumbai.





To the question whether he will make efforts to bring the Thackeray cousins together, he said, "I had done it before, and will do it in the future if I get a chance." Although he is an MNS "sainik" (solider), he is also a "sainik" of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said. Nandgaonkar became famous in the 1990s as a giant-killer after defeating Chhagan Bhujbal who had quit the undivided Shiv Sena to join the Congress. He himself left the Shiv Sena a decade later when Raj Thackeray fell out with Uddhav Thackeray and quit the party. The MNS has so far declared candidates for more than 50 out of the 288 seats. Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

